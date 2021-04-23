Menu
2013 Ford Focus

121,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dial A Tire

519-578-8473

SE

Sale

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

121,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6994388

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 121,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Dial A Tire Ontario
89 Bridgeport Road East
Waterloo, Ontario N2J 2K2
519-578-8473(TIRE)
www.dialatire.ca

2013 Ford Focus SE
*FULLY LOADED!*
*SUNROOF/LEATHER!*
**ALLOYS**



**CERTIFIED**

$8,995 plus HST and licensing!

VEHICLE OPTIONS:
Power steering
Leather
Bluetooth
Heated Seats
Sunroof
Alloys
Power Windows
Power locks
Tilt wheel
Air Conditioning
CD player
Airbag: driver
Key less entry
Airbag: passenger

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth

