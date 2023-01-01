Menu
2013 Ford Fusion

180,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dial A Tire

519-578-8473

2013 Ford Fusion

2013 Ford Fusion

Titanium AWD

2013 Ford Fusion

Titanium AWD

Location

Dial A Tire

89 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K2

519-578-8473

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

180,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10372701
  • VIN: 3FA6P0D9XDR166262

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 180,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Ford Fusion SE



**FINANCING AVAILABLE OAC**

187,000km

ONLY $9,995 plus HST and licensing!

CERTIFIED!

VEHICLE OPTIONS:
Power steering
Power Windows
Reverse camera
Power locks

Leather

Navigation

Alloys
Bluetooth
Tilt wheel
Air Conditioning
CD player
Airbag: driver
Key less entry
Airbag: passenger

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

