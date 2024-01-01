Menu
<p>Good condition, low kms, selling cert $9,995+HST+LIC</p>

2013 Ford Fusion

99,500 KM

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Fusion

SE

2013 Ford Fusion

SE

Kraemer Automotive

66 Schaefer St., Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5

519-888-9232

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
99,500KM
VIN 3fa6p0hr1dr353884

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 99,500 KM

Good condition, low kms, selling cert $9,995+HST+LIC

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kraemer Automotive

Kraemer Automotive

66 Schaefer St., Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5
519-888-9232

519-502-9232
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Kraemer Automotive

519-888-9232

2013 Ford Fusion