<p>Dial A Tire Ontario<br />89 Bridgeport Road East<br />Waterloo, Ontario N2J 2K2<br />519-578-8473(TIRE)<br />www.dialatire.ca<br /><br />2013 Ford Fusion SE<br /><br /><br />**BACKUP CAM**<br /><br />**LEATHER**<br /><br />**ALLOYS**<br /><br />**NAVIGATION**<br /><br />133,000km<br /><br />ONLY $10,995 plus HST and licensing!<br /><br />CERTIFIED!<br /><br />VEHICLE OPTIONS:<br />Power steering<br />Power Windows<br />Leather<br />Reverse camera<br />Power locks<br />Alloys<br />Bluetooth<br />Tilt wheel<br />Air Conditioning<br />CD player<br />Airbag: driver<br />Key less entry<br />Airbag: passenger</p>

Location

Dial A Tire

89 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K2

519-578-8473

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
133,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3FA6P0H98DR151026

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 133,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

