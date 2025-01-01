Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Very nice truck,lower kms, selling cert $12,995+HST+LIC</p>

2013 GMC Sierra 1500

165,500 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Watch This Vehicle
12848483

2013 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Location

Kraemer Automotive

66 Schaefer St., Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5

519-888-9232

  1. 1754934038807
  2. 1754934039343
  3. 1754934039771
  4. 1754934040202
  5. 1754934040647
  6. 1754934041097
  7. 1754934041585
  8. 1754934042014
  9. 1754934042463
  10. 1754934042914
  11. 1754934043334
  12. 1754934043786
  13. 1754934044249
  14. 1754934044697
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
165,500KM
Good Condition
VIN 1gtr2ve77dz147213

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 165,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Very nice truck,lower kms, selling cert $12,995+HST+LIC

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kraemer Automotive

Used 2011 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Waterloo, ON
2011 Ford F-150 XLT 253,000 KM $3,000 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Nissan Rogue S for sale in Waterloo, ON
2012 Nissan Rogue S 208,000 KM $3,000 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Ford F-150 FX4 for sale in Waterloo, ON
2011 Ford F-150 FX4 292,000 KM $4,500 + tax & lic

Email Kraemer Automotive

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kraemer Automotive

Kraemer Automotive

66 Schaefer St., Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-888-XXXX

(click to show)

519-888-9232

Alternate Numbers
519-502-9232
Quick Links
Directions Inventory
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Kraemer Automotive

519-888-9232

2013 GMC Sierra 1500