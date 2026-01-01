$16,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2013 GMC Sierra 1500
SL NEVADA EDITION one owner 4x4
Location
Sherifali Motors Inc.
885 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 4G8
519-664-2944
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
92,158KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GTR2UEA8DZ402117
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 92,158 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty
Warranty Available
Exterior
Winter Tires
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
