2013 GMC Sierra 1500

92,158 KM

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing
2013 GMC Sierra 1500

SL NEVADA EDITION one owner 4x4

13486196

2013 GMC Sierra 1500

SL NEVADA EDITION one owner 4x4

Location

Sherifali Motors Inc.

885 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 4G8

519-664-2944

View Carfax Report

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
92,158KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GTR2UEA8DZ402117

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 92,158 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Winter Tires
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Used 2013 GMC Sierra 1500 SL NEVADA EDITION one owner 4x4 for sale in Waterloo, ON
2013 GMC Sierra 1500 SL NEVADA EDITION one owner 4x4 92,158 KM $16,995 + tax & lic
Sherifali Motors Inc.

Sherifali Motors Inc.

885 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 4G8
519-664-2944

519-590-2944 & 519-722-3310
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Sherifali Motors Inc.

519-664-2944

2013 GMC Sierra 1500