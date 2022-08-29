$14,725+ tax & licensing
$14,725
+ taxes & licensing
Canada Cars
519-885-2500
2013 Honda Accord Crosstour
2013 Honda Accord Crosstour
5dr HB EX 2WD
Location
Canada Cars
81 Bridgeport Rd., Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3
519-885-2500
$14,725
+ taxes & licensing
157,446KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9307702
- Stock #: 800294
- VIN: 5J6TF3H36DL800294
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 800294
- Mileage 157,446 KM
Vehicle Description
AWSOME 2.4 4 CYLINDER CROSSTOUR,,LOW KM, PRICED TO SELL
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
Parking Sensors
Automatic
FWD
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Canada Cars
81 Bridgeport Rd., Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3