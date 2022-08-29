Menu
2013 Honda Accord Crosstour

157,446 KM

$14,725

+ tax & licensing
$14,725

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Cars

519-885-2500

2013 Honda Accord Crosstour

2013 Honda Accord Crosstour

5dr HB EX 2WD

2013 Honda Accord Crosstour

5dr HB EX 2WD

Location

Canada Cars

81 Bridgeport Rd., Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-885-2500

$14,725

+ taxes & licensing

157,446KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9307702
  • Stock #: 800294
  • VIN: 5J6TF3H36DL800294

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 800294
  • Mileage 157,446 KM

Vehicle Description

AWSOME 2.4 4 CYLINDER CROSSTOUR,,LOW KM, PRICED TO SELL

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
Parking Sensors
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Canada Cars

Canada Cars

81 Bridgeport Rd., Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

