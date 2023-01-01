2013 Honda Civic

$14,990 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10125300

10125300 Stock #: 2306224

2306224 VIN: 2HGFB2F43DH016819

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 124,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.