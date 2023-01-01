2013 Honda Civic

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,900 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 8 1 , 7 0 0 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 10189704

10189704 VIN: 2HGFB2F5XDH037143

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 181,700 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.