$11,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,900
+ taxes & licensing
Mat's Auto Sales
519-745-5273
2013 Honda Civic
2013 Honda Civic
EX
Location
Mat's Auto Sales
413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2
519-745-5273
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$11,900
+ taxes & licensing
181,700KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10189704
- VIN: 2HGFB2F5XDH037143
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 181,700 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED NO ACCIDENTS
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Mat's Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Mat's Auto Sales
413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2