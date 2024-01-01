Menu
Great Condition LOW MILEAGE, One Owner Honda Civic EX with Honda Dealer Service History! Equipped with a Sunroof, Back up Camera, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Group, Alloy Wheels.

2013 Honda Civic

60,000 KM

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

Used
60,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFB2F54DH001559

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 60,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Great Condition LOW MILEAGE, One Owner Honda Civic EX with Honda Dealer Service History! Equipped with a Sunroof, Back up Camera, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Group, Alloy Wheels.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Exterior

Sunroof
tinted windows

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry

Additional Features

Reverse Park Assist
5 Speed Automatic

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
