2013 Honda Civic
EX Sunroof | Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Bluetooth
Location
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 60,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Great Condition LOW MILEAGE, One Owner Honda Civic EX with Honda Dealer Service History! Equipped with a Sunroof, Back up Camera, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Group, Alloy Wheels.
Vehicle Features
