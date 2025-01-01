$CALL+ tax & licensing
2013 Honda Civic
EX Manual | Sunroof | Backup Camera | Heated Seats
Location
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
1-888-741-7487
Used
158,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFB2E59DH034784
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 158,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Great Condition, Accident Free Honda Civic EX Manual! Equipped with a Sunroof, Heated Seats, Back up Camera, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Group, Alloy Wheels
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Powertrain
5 Speed Manual
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
