$12,500+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-746-4120
2013 Honda Civic
Sdn EX
Location
Waterloo Honda
545 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6
519-746-4120
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,500
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8562506
- Stock #: U9519A
- VIN: 2HGFB2F51DH037905
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 197,600 KM
Vehicle Description
IIHS Top Safety Pick. This Honda Civic Sdn boasts a Gas I4 1.8L/110 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) w/traction control, USB audio interface, Tilt & telescopic steering column.*This Honda Civic Sdn Comes Equipped with These Options *Speed-sensing variable intermittent windshield wipers, SmartVent front side-impact air bags w/passenger-side occupant detection system, Smart Maintenance Minder system, Security system, Seat belt warning chime, Remote entry -inc: power trunk release, Rear window defroster w/timer, Rear seat heater ducts, Rear independent multi-link suspension, Rear camera.* The Votes are Counted *IIHS Top Safety Pick, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.* See What the Experts Say!*As reported by KBB.com: * Winner of* *KBB Best Resale Value: Compact Car * Excellent fuel economy * Relatively spacious for a compact sedan or coupe * Reassuringly high scores in crash tests * Well-tuned suspension offering comfort with control* Visit Us Today *A short visit to Waterloo Honda located at 545 King St N, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6 can get you a dependable Civic Sdn today!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Waterloo Honda
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.