Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Honda Civic

197,600 KM

Details Description Features

$12,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,500

+ taxes & licensing

Waterloo Honda

519-746-4120

Contact Seller
2013 Honda Civic

2013 Honda Civic

Sdn EX

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Honda Civic

Sdn EX

Location

Waterloo Honda

545 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6

519-746-4120

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,500

+ taxes & licensing

197,600KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8562506
  • Stock #: U9519A
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F51DH037905

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 197,600 KM

Vehicle Description

IIHS Top Safety Pick. This Honda Civic Sdn boasts a Gas I4 1.8L/110 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) w/traction control, USB audio interface, Tilt & telescopic steering column.*This Honda Civic Sdn Comes Equipped with These Options *Speed-sensing variable intermittent windshield wipers, SmartVent front side-impact air bags w/passenger-side occupant detection system, Smart Maintenance Minder system, Security system, Seat belt warning chime, Remote entry -inc: power trunk release, Rear window defroster w/timer, Rear seat heater ducts, Rear independent multi-link suspension, Rear camera.* The Votes are Counted *IIHS Top Safety Pick, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.* See What the Experts Say!*As reported by KBB.com: * Winner of* *KBB Best Resale Value: Compact Car * Excellent fuel economy * Relatively spacious for a compact sedan or coupe * Reassuringly high scores in crash tests * Well-tuned suspension offering comfort with control* Visit Us Today *A short visit to Waterloo Honda located at 545 King St N, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6 can get you a dependable Civic Sdn today!

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
CD Player
am/fm
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Power Outlet
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Climate Control
4 Cylinder Engine
Hill Ascent Control
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Gasoline Fuel
5-Speed A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Adaptative Cruise Control
Sun Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Waterloo Honda

2014 Buick Encore Co...
 0 KM
$18,000 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Civic SED...
 75,375 KM
$22,800 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Santa F...
 0 KM
$32,400 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Waterloo Honda

Waterloo Honda

Waterloo Honda

545 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6

Call Dealer

519-746-XXXX

(click to show)

519-746-4120

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory