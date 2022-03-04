Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Honda Civic

182,341 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Cars

519-885-2500

Contact Seller
2013 Honda Civic

2013 Honda Civic

Sdn 4dr Man EX

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Honda Civic

Sdn 4dr Man EX

Location

Canada Cars

81 Bridgeport Rd., Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-885-2500

  1. 8619785
  2. 8619785
  3. 8619785
  4. 8619785
  5. 8619785
  6. 8619785
  7. 8619785
  8. 8619785
  9. 8619785
  10. 8619785
  11. 8619785
  12. 8619785
  13. 8619785
  14. 8619785
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

182,341KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8619785
  • Stock #: 043192
  • VIN: 2HGFB2E57DH043192

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 043192
  • Mileage 182,341 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
Manual
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Canada Cars

2010 Honda Odyssey 4...
 193,476 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Subaru XV Cross...
 206,073 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2011 Nissan Altima 4...
 116,747 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Canada Cars

Canada Cars

Canada Cars

81 Bridgeport Rd., Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

Call Dealer

519-885-XXXX

(click to show)

519-885-2500

Alternate Numbers
519-588-2734
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory