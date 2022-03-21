Menu
2013 Honda Civic

149,291 KM

Details Features

Canada Cars

519-885-2500

Sdn 4dr Auto LX

Location

Canada Cars

81 Bridgeport Rd., Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-885-2500

149,291KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8687189
  • Stock #: 108797
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F48DH108797

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 149,291 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

81 Bridgeport Rd., Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

