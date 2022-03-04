Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Honda Fit

153,163 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Cars

519-885-2500

Contact Seller
2013 Honda Fit

2013 Honda Fit

5dr HB Auto Sport

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Honda Fit

5dr HB Auto Sport

Location

Canada Cars

81 Bridgeport Rd., Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-885-2500

  1. 8617181
  2. 8617181
  3. 8617181
  4. 8617181
  5. 8617181
  6. 8617181
  7. 8617181
  8. 8617181
  9. 8617181
  10. 8617181
  11. 8617181
  12. 8617181
  13. 8617181
  14. 8617181
  15. 8617181
  16. 8617181
  17. 8617181
  18. 8617181
  19. 8617181
  20. 8617181
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_LowKilometer

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

153,163KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8617181
  • Stock #: 005914
  • VIN: LUCGE8H74D3005914

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 005914
  • Mileage 153,163 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Canada Cars

2015 Honda Civic Sed...
 63,660 KM
$17,622 + tax & lic
2014 Honda Civic Sed...
 168,908 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
2012 RAM 1500 4WD QU...
 134,328 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Canada Cars

Canada Cars

Canada Cars

81 Bridgeport Rd., Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

Call Dealer

519-885-XXXX

(click to show)

519-885-2500

Alternate Numbers
519-588-2734
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory