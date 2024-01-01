Menu
Great Condition, Fully Loaded Honda Odyssey EX-L! Equipped with Rear Seat Entertainment, Back up Camera, Front and Rear Parking Sonar, Power Sliding Doors, Power Tailgate, Power Seats, Heated Seats, Cruise Control, Dual Climate Control, Bluetooth, Alloys, Fog Lights

2013 Honda Odyssey

145,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2013 Honda Odyssey

EX-L DVD | Leather | Sunroof | Backup Camera

2013 Honda Odyssey

EX-L DVD | Leather | Sunroof | Backup Camera

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
145,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5FNRL5H61DB503886

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 145,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Great Condition, Fully Loaded Honda Odyssey EX-L! Equipped with Rear Seat Entertainment, Back up Camera, Front and Rear Parking Sonar, Power Sliding Doors, Power Tailgate, Power Seats, Heated Seats, Cruise Control, Dual Climate Control, Bluetooth, Alloys, Fog Lights

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry

Additional Features

Entertainment Package
Reverse Park Assist
5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Carimex

1-888-741-7487

