$14,900+ tax & licensing
2013 Honda Odyssey
EX
Location
Mat's Auto Sales
413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2
519-745-5273
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
129,700KM
Good Condition
VIN 5FNRL5H42DB501109
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 129,700 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Rearview Camera
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Mat's Auto Sales
413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2
2013 Honda Odyssey