2013 Honda Odyssey
EX-L w/DVD 8 PASS
Location
Mat's Auto Sales
413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2
519-745-5273
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
136,500KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8476719
- VIN: 5FNRL5H66DB501924
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Tan Leather
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 136,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Certification INCLUDED in the price! Price is only plus HST& Licensing fees! NO HIDDEN FEES!!
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Entertainment System
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
