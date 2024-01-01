Menu
2013 Hyundai Accent

83,700 KM

$8,900

+ tax & licensing
2013 Hyundai Accent

GL

2013 Hyundai Accent

GL

Mat's Auto Sales

413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2

519-745-5273

$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

83,700KM
Used
VIN KMHCT5AE9DU103374

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 83,700 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mat's Auto Sales

Mat's Auto Sales

413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2
519-745-5273

$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

Mat's Auto Sales

519-745-5273

2013 Hyundai Accent