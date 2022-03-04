Menu
2013 Hyundai Elantra

129,500 KM

Details Features

$13,495

+ tax & licensing
$13,495

+ taxes & licensing

Carimex

1-888-741-7487

2013 Hyundai Elantra

2013 Hyundai Elantra

GT GLS

2013 Hyundai Elantra

GT GLS

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

$13,495

+ taxes & licensing

129,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8587796
  Stock #: 2204176
  VIN: KMHD35LE5DU121971

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Silver
  Body Style Hatchback
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Mileage 129,500 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

