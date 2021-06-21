Menu
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

170,562 KM

Details Description Features

$10,625

+ tax & licensing
$10,625

+ taxes & licensing

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

FWD 4DR 3.3L AUTO XL

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

FWD 4DR 3.3L AUTO XL

Canada Cars

81 Bridgeport Rd., Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-885-2500

$10,625

+ taxes & licensing

170,562KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7351946
  • VIN: KM8SM4HF9DU018553

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 170,562 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe! Beautiful 7 seater, comes with Bluetooth, air conditioning, power windows, heated seats, CD player, trailer hitch and roof rack!! Dont pass up this deal for an incredible 7 seater vehicle, call us now to book an appointment!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Automatic
FWD

