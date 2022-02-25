Menu
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

138,751 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Cars

519-885-2500

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

FWD 4DR 3.3L AUTO XL

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

FWD 4DR 3.3L AUTO XL

Location

Canada Cars

81 Bridgeport Rd., Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-885-2500

Logo_AccidentFree

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

138,751KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8355090
  • Stock #: 033419
  • VIN: KM8SM4HF3DU033419

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 033419
  • Mileage 138,751 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Canada Cars

Canada Cars

81 Bridgeport Rd., Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-885-2500

Alternate Numbers
519-588-2734
