2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

156,600 KM

Details Description Features

$14,900

+ tax & licensing
Mat's Auto Sales

519-745-5273

AWD 4dr 2.0T Auto SPORT

Location

413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

156,600KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8822387
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLA7DG006188

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 156,600 KM

Vehicle Description

  •  Back-Up Camera
  •  Bluetooth Connection
  •  Climate Control
  •  Fog Lamps
  •  Heated Front Seat(s)
  •  Heated Rear Seat(s)
  •  Heated Steering Wheel
  •  Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

