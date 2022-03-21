$14,900+ tax & licensing
$14,900
+ taxes & licensing
Mat's Auto Sales
519-745-5273
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe
AWD 4dr 2.0T Auto SPORT
Location
413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
156,600KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8822387
- VIN: 5XYZUDLA7DG006188
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 156,600 KM
Vehicle Description
- Back-Up Camera
- Bluetooth Connection
- Climate Control
- Fog Lamps
- Heated Front Seat(s)
- Heated Rear Seat(s)
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
