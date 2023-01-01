$11,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2013 Hyundai Sonata
Location
Dial A Tire
89 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10189932
- VIN: 5NPEB4AC9DH762316
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 158,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Alloys/BLUETOOTH/HEATED SEATS!
ONLY $11,995 plus HST and licensing!
Financing available OAC!
CERTIFIED!
*THIS IS BEING SOLD BY DEALER*
VEHICLE OPTIONS:
Power steering
Power Windows
Bluetooth
Power locks
Tilt wheel
Alloys
Air Conditioning
CD player
Airbag: driver
Key less entry
Airbag: passenger
Vehicle Features
