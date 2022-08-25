Menu
2013 Hyundai Sonata

128,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dial A Tire

519-578-8473

2013 Hyundai Sonata

2013 Hyundai Sonata

GL

2013 Hyundai Sonata

GL

Location

Dial A Tire

89 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K2

519-578-8473

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

128,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9010291
  • VIN: 5NPEB4AC1DH804252

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 128,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Dial A Tire Ontario
89 Bridgeport Road East
Waterloo, Ontario N2J 2K2
519-578-8473(TIRE)
www.dialatire.ca

2013 Hyundai Sonata GL

128,000km

ONLY $11,995 plus HST and licensing!

CERTIFIED!


FINANCING AVAILABLE OAC!

VEHICLE OPTIONS:
Power steering
Power Windows
Bluetooth
Power locks
Tilt wheel
Air Conditioning
CD player
Airbag: driver
Key less entry
Airbag: passenger

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

