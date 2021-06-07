Menu
Monarch Auto Sales

519-591-1644

EX

Location

Monarch Auto Sales

35 Northfield Dr W, Waterloo, ON N2L 4E6

519-591-1644

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

122,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7270004
  VIN: KNDPC3A25D7389559

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 122,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 KIA SPORTAGE EX CLEAN CARFAX WITH LOW KILOMETERS ONLY 122000KM AUTOMATIC. IT HAS HEATED SEATS, PW, PS, POWER SEATS, BLUETOOTH, DUAL TEMPERATURE, AUX CABLE INPUT, AIR CONDIION, KEYLESS ENTRY, ALLOY RIMS, ABS BRAKES, 4 CYL AND HAS BACKUP SENSORS. This car includes a CARPROOF history report, and is guaranteed lien free. NO ADMIN FEES! Buy with Confidence. Applicable taxes and licensing extra. Financing available. For more information contact me at 5195911644.  TO VIEW THE CARFAX HISTORY REPORT PLEASE CLICK HERE

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Bluetooth Connection

35 Northfield Dr W, Waterloo, ON N2L 4E6

