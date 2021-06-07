+ taxes & licensing
35 Northfield Dr W, Waterloo, ON N2L 4E6
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
2013 KIA SPORTAGE EX CLEAN CARFAX WITH LOW KILOMETERS ONLY 122000KM AUTOMATIC. IT HAS HEATED SEATS, PW, PS, POWER SEATS, BLUETOOTH, DUAL TEMPERATURE, AUX CABLE INPUT, AIR CONDIION, KEYLESS ENTRY, ALLOY RIMS, ABS BRAKES, 4 CYL AND HAS BACKUP SENSORS. This car includes a CARPROOF history report, and is guaranteed lien free. NO ADMIN FEES! Buy with Confidence. Applicable taxes and licensing extra. Financing available. For more information contact me at 5195911644. TO VIEW THE CARFAX HISTORY REPORT PLEASE CLICK HERE
