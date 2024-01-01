Menu
Great Condition, One Owner, Accident Free Mazda CX-5 GT AWD! Equipped with Leather, Sunroof, Blind Spot Monitoring, BOSE Premium Sound, Back up Camera, Heated Seats, Power Seats, Smart Key with Push Button Start, Cruise Control, Power Grou, Bluetooth, Premium Alloy Wheels.

2013 Mazda CX-5

130,000 KM

GT Sunroof | Leather | BOSE | BSM | Backup Camera

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

Used
130,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM3KE4DE8D0155478

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 130,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Great Condition, One Owner, Accident Free Mazda CX-5 GT AWD! Equipped with Leather, Sunroof, Blind Spot Monitoring, BOSE Premium Sound, Back up Camera, Heated Seats, Power Seats, Smart Key with Push Button Start, Cruise Control, Power Grou, Bluetooth, Premium Alloy Wheels.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry

Additional Features

Premium Audio
AWD
Reverse Park Assist
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
