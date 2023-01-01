Menu
2013 Mazda MAZDA3

115,000 KM

Details Features

$14,990

+ tax & licensing
2013 Mazda MAZDA3

GS-SKY

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

GS-SKY

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

115,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1BL1L73D1803075

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 115,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

2013 Mazda MAZDA3