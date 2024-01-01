Menu
Great Condition Mazda3 Hatchback with Dealer Service History and Rustproofing. Equipped with Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Alloy Wheels

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

131,000 KM

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

GX Heated Seats | Bluetooth | Cruise Control

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

GX Heated Seats | Bluetooth | Cruise Control

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

Used
131,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1BL1KFXD1832209

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 131,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Great Condition Mazda3 Hatchback with Dealer Service History and Rustproofing. Equipped with Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Alloy Wheels

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry

Additional Features

5 Speed Automatic

Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
