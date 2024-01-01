$CALL+ tax & licensing
2013 Mazda MAZDA3
GX Heated Seats | Bluetooth | Cruise Control
Location
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
1-888-741-7487
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 131,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Great Condition Mazda3 Hatchback with Dealer Service History and Rustproofing. Equipped with Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Alloy Wheels
Vehicle Features
Carimex
