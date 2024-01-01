$7,400+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2013 Mazda MAZDA3
4dr Sdn Auto GX
Location
Armo Auto Sales
66 Schaefer St, Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5
519-589-4734
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
146,850KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1BL1UF0D1786516
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 146,850 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Mazda3 2.0L One owner No Accidents Safety certified Carfax is provided A/C Winter tires On Alloy whees Bluetooth Cruse control Financing is Available. Extended warranties are available. We are OMVIC licensed car dealer, and UCDA member. HST & Licensing are extra.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Email Armo Auto Sales
