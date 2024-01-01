Menu
2013 Mazda3 2.0L One owner No Accidents Safety certified Carfax is provided A/C Winter tires On Alloy whees Bluetooth Cruse control Financing is Available. Extended warranties are available. We are OMVIC licensed car dealer, and UCDA member. HST & Licensing are extra.

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

146,850 KM

$7,400

+ tax & licensing
2013 Mazda MAZDA3

4dr Sdn Auto GX

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

4dr Sdn Auto GX

Armo Auto Sales

66 Schaefer St, Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5

519-589-4734

$7,400

+ taxes & licensing

Used
146,850KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1BL1UF0D1786516

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 146,850 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Mazda3 2.0L One owner No Accidents Safety certified Carfax is provided A/C Winter tires On Alloy whees Bluetooth Cruse control Financing is Available. Extended warranties are available. We are OMVIC licensed car dealer, and UCDA member. HST & Licensing are extra.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Armo Auto Sales

Armo Auto Sales

66 Schaefer St, Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5

519-589-4734

$7,400

+ taxes & licensing

Armo Auto Sales

519-589-4734

2013 Mazda MAZDA3