Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$9,970

+ taxes & licensing

Carimex

1-888-741-7487

Contact Seller
2013 Mazda MAZDA3

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

GS-SKY NEW Brakes | NEW Tires | NO Accident

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

GS-SKY NEW Brakes | NEW Tires | NO Accident

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

  1. 5106785
  2. 5106785
  3. 5106785
  4. 5106785
Contact Seller

$9,970

+ taxes & licensing

  • 117,000KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5106785
  • Stock #: 2003083
  • VIN: JM1BL1L77D1831817
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Hatchback
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

You Deserve a GREAT CAR !
WE Deliver, SKIP the TRAFFIC!!!

We deliver up to 200KM at no extra charge.
Skip the drive to our dealership and save your time.

CALL Today 519-342-2613

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Carimex

2013 Chevrolet Cruze...
 79,500 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Volt LT
 80,500 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Honda Civic LX ...
 44,500 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

Call Dealer

1-888-741-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-741-7487

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory