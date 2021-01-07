Menu
2013 Mazda MAZDA3

95,890 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Frank Gies Auto Sales & Leasing

519-888-0800

GS-SKY

GS-SKY

Location

24 University Ave East, Waterloo, ON N2J 2V8

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

+ taxes & licensing

95,890KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6514165
  • Stock #: 7011
  • VIN: JM1BL1V77D1813962

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 95,890 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER Mazda 3 sedan SKYACTIV 2.5 Engine giving you lots of ZOOM ZOOM and fun sporty feel.Features; heated cloth front seats, alloy wheels, aftermarket remote starter, cruise control, bluetooth, power group and much more ...

Why Buy From Us. Since 1991, Our Family commitment to each and every person has been to provide an exceptional level of customer service. From our knowledge in the industry and formed relationships we search for the cleanest, lowest kilometre vehicles while keeping our overhead costs low to save you money. We are part of a large Dealer Network with access to New Car Dealer trade-ins, we attend multiple weekly auctions and have our own trade-ins to provide a comprehensive lineup of all makes & models. After the sale, we welcome you back for any and all of your automotive needs; from regular service, to maintenance, tires & tire storage, detailing, dent removal, windshield chip repair or replacement we have the right tools and skilled workers to get the job done. We invite you to come in for a truly enjoyable car buying experience.

We offer; Preferred Dealer Bank financing available right here On Approved Credit. A Dealer Guarantee with every Certified vehicle, Free CARFAX Canada Vehicle History Report. We are a proud member of UCDA and maintain A+ Better Bureau Standing. Price plus HST & license

Vehicle Features

GS-SKYACTIV
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Bluetooth Connection

Email Frank Gies Auto Sales & Leasing

24 University Ave East, Waterloo, ON N2J 2V8

519-888-0800

