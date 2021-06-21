Menu
2013 Mazda MAZDA3

119,000 KM

Details

$9,749

+ tax & licensing
$9,749

+ taxes & licensing

Carimex

1-888-741-7487

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

GS-SKY Bluetooth | Heated Seats | Alloys

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

GS-SKY Bluetooth | Heated Seats | Alloys

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

$9,749

+ taxes & licensing

119,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7352288
  • Stock #: 2106172
  • VIN: JM1BL1V75D1850119

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 119,000 KM

Vehicle Description

One owner Pearl White Mazda3 GS Sky! Excellent fuel efficiency and reliability. Equipped with Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Alloy Wheels, Power Group, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Entry
Heated Seats
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

