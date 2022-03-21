$10,995+ tax & licensing
2013 Mazda MAZDA3
GS Skyactive
Location
Dial A Tire
89 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- VIN: JM1BL1V76D1848234
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 188,000 KM
Vehicle Description
www.dialatire.ca
2013 Mazda 3 GS-SkyActive
188,000km
ONLY $10,995 plus HST and licensing!
**NO ACCIDENTS! CLEAN CARFAX!
**1 OWNER**
CERTIFIED!
FINANCING AVAILABLE OAC!
VEHICLE OPTIONS:
Power steering
Power Windows
Power locks
Bluetooth
Alloys
Tilt wheel
Air Conditioning
CD player
Airbag: driver
Key less entry
Airbag: passenger
Vehicle Features
