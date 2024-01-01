Menu
<p>2013 Mazda 6 2.5L</p><p>One Owner</p><p>No Accidents</p><p>Safety Certified</p>

2013 Mazda MAZDA6

111,850 KM

$8,900

+ tax & licensing
2013 Mazda MAZDA6

4dr Sdn I4 Auto GS-L Edition

2013 Mazda MAZDA6

4dr Sdn I4 Auto GS-L Edition

Location

Armo Auto Sales

66 Schaefer St, Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5

519-589-4734

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
111,850KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1YVHZ8BHXD5M11497

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 111,850 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Mazda 6 2.5L

One Owner

No Accidents

Safety Certified

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Armo Auto Sales

Armo Auto Sales

66 Schaefer St, Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5

519-589-XXXX

519-589-4734

$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

Armo Auto Sales

519-589-4734

2013 Mazda MAZDA6