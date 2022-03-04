Menu
2013 Mazda MAZDA6

90,500 KM

Details Features

$14,990

+ tax & licensing
GS-I4

Location

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

90,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8516369
  • Stock #: 2204144
  • VIN: 1YVHZ8BH0D5M04557

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 90,500 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

