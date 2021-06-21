Menu
2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

185,267 KM

4MATIC 4DR GLK 250 BLUETEC

Location

Canada Cars

81 Bridgeport Rd., Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-885-2500

185,267KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7502526
  • VIN: WDCGG0EB7DG111382

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 185,267 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Mercedes Benz GLK- heated seats, power windows, power seats, Bluetooth, air conditioning and much more!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
AWD
Automatic

Canada Cars

Canada Cars

81 Bridgeport Rd., Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

