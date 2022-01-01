Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 MINI Cooper

13,425 KM

Details Description Features

$13,625

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,625

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Cars

519-885-2500

Contact Seller
2013 MINI Cooper

2013 MINI Cooper

Hardtop 2dr Cpe S

Watch This Vehicle

2013 MINI Cooper

Hardtop 2dr Cpe S

Location

Canada Cars

81 Bridgeport Rd., Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-885-2500

  1. 8110768
  2. 8110768
  3. 8110768
  4. 8110768
  5. 8110768
  6. 8110768
  7. 8110768
  8. 8110768
  9. 8110768
  10. 8110768
  11. 8110768
  12. 8110768
  13. 8110768
  14. 8110768
  15. 8110768
  16. 8110768
  17. 8110768
  18. 8110768
  19. 8110768
  20. 8110768
  21. 8110768
  22. 8110768
  23. 8110768
  24. 8110768
  25. 8110768
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$13,625

+ taxes & licensing

13,425KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8110768
  • Stock #: 393040
  • VIN: WMWSV3C56DT393040

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 393040
  • Mileage 13,425 KM

Vehicle Description

GREAT MINI COOPER S COUPE,BEAUTIFUL SHAPE, AUTOMATIC,LEATHER,SUNROOF,HEATED SEATS,.
GREAT PRICE

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Canada Cars

2017 Mitsubishi Outl...
 174,327 KM
$14,495 + tax & lic
2009 Chevrolet Trave...
 122,279 KM
$8,795 + tax & lic
2012 Toyota Tacoma 4...
 178,115 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Canada Cars

Canada Cars

Canada Cars

81 Bridgeport Rd., Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

Call Dealer

519-885-XXXX

(click to show)

519-885-2500

Alternate Numbers
519-588-2734
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory