2013 MINI Cooper

0 KM

Details

$14,900

+ tax & licensing
$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

Waterloo Honda

519-746-4120

2013 MINI Cooper

2013 MINI Cooper

Hardtop Knightsbridge Classic

2013 MINI Cooper

Hardtop Knightsbridge Classic

Location

Waterloo Honda

545 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6

519-746-4120

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Calculate Payments
  Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 8633753
  Stock #: U9615
  VIN: WMWSU3C55DT375700

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2dr Cpe Knightsbridge Classic

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
CD Player
am/fm
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Aluminum Wheels
4 Cylinder Engine
Hill Ascent Control
Pass through rear seat
Gasoline Fuel
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Adaptative Cruise Control

