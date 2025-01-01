$CALL+ tax & licensing
2013 Mitsubishi Lancer
SE AWC AWD | Heated Seats | Bluetooth | Cruise
Location
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
1-888-741-7487
Used
136,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JA32V2FWXDU603181
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 136,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Great Condition Mitsubishi Lancer 2.4L AWD! Equipped with Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Alloy Wheels.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Mechanical
Power Steering
Seating
Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Convenience
Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry
Additional Features
4WD
CVT
