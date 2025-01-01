2013 Mitsubishi Lancer

Menu
2025-01-01

Great Condition Mitsubishi Lancer 2.4L AWD! Equipped with Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Alloy Wheels.

136,000 KM

SE AWC AWD | Heated Seats | Bluetooth | Cruise

12273339

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

Used
136,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JA32V2FWXDU603181

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 136,000 KM

Great Condition Mitsubishi Lancer 2.4L AWD! Equipped with Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Alloy Wheels.

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo

Power Steering

Heated Seats

CD Player
Bluetooth

Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry

4WD
CVT

E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
1-888-741-7487

