$8,850+ tax & licensing
2013 Mitsubishi Outlander
GT S-AWC
2013 Mitsubishi Outlander
GT S-AWC
Location
Canada Cars
79 bridgeport road east, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3
519-885-2500
$8,850
+ taxes & licensing
Used
160,000KM
VIN JA4JT5AX7DU605145
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 605145
- Mileage 160,000 KM
Vehicle Description
perfect car
Vehicle Features
Safety
Brake Assist
Child safety rear door locks
Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH)
Reinforced Impact Safety Evolution chassis (RISE)
Anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD)
Driver & front passenger dual-stage airbags w/front passenger occupant sensor
Driver & front passenger side thorax airbags
Front & rear side curtain airbags
3-point seatbelts for all seating positions
Height-adjustable front shoulder belts w/pretensioners
Head impact absorption roof & pillars
Front crumple zones
Hill start assist
Tire pressure monitor system (TPMS)
Interior
Cargo Cover
Front/rear floor mats
Rear window defroster w/timer
Active front headrests
Rear heater ducts
Anti-theft alarm system
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Pwr windows w/driver auto-up/down
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Rear seat centre armrest w/dual cupholders
Front & rear door pockets w/integrated bottle holders
(4) retractable passenger assist grips
Driver side pull-out cupholder
(4) cargo area tie-down hooks
Chrome inner door handles
Under-floor stowable third row compact seat
Dual illuminated locking glovebox
Driver-side seatback pocket
Rear coat hanger
Exterior
Fog Lamps
Rear Privacy Glass
Body-colour door handles
Intermittent rear wiper w/washer
Chrome grille surround
Flap-folding rear tailgate
P225/55R18 all-season tires
Rear LED tail lamps
Black roof rails
Rain-sensing windshield wipers
Light tinted glass
Mechanical
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension
Independent multi-link rear suspension
Pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes
3.0L SOHC MPFI 24-valve V6 MIVEC engine
Compact T155/90D16 spare tire
Convenience
Centre console w/slide-adjustable armrest
Comfort
Air conditioning w/automatic climate control & micron air filter
Additional Features
odometer
outside temp
water temp
dual cupholders
Pwr sliding glass sunroof w/sunshade
avg fuel consumption
driving distance
Sirius satellite radio w/6 months service
(3) 12-volt accessory outlets
rear & cargo area
drive mode indicator
Aluminum roof panel
independent sliding
Folding roof-mounted antenna
low fuel warning lights
Lighting -inc: front map
AWC 2WD/4WD auto/4WD lock drive mode selector
Remote fuel lid opener
18 x 7.0 alloy wheels
S-AWC all-wheel control system
ECO mode indicator
Brake system override
Dual exhaust finisher
Colour-keyed bumpers -inc: silver skid plate extension
Body-colour pwr heated mirrors w/LED turn signals
Active front differential
Aero wiper blades
Auto-on/off Xenon headlights w/chrome bezel
Floor centre console w/leatherette armrest & dual cupholders
Leather-wrapped door armrest & trim panel insert
fold-flat features
Colour multi-info display -inc: trip meter
A/T position
60/40 split-fold/tumble leather rear seat -inc: (3) adjustable head restraints
Canada Cars
79 bridgeport road east, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3
2013 Mitsubishi Outlander