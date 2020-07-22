+ taxes & licensing
583 Colby Dr, Waterloo, ON N2V 1A1
Waterloo Kia would like to invite you to see our beautiful 2013 Nissan Altima Coupe S 2.5. “The team that cares the team that delivers” is our promise. ACCIDENT FREE! ONATRIO VEHICLE! LEATHER, ROOF, BACKUP CAMERA! This 2013 Nissan Altima Coupe comes fully certified and completely detailed. This vehicle is market priced and won’t last long. Please CALL or EMAIL us TODAY to book your appointment!! FINANCING and WARRANTY options available. We are proudly serving the Kitchener-Waterloo area, Cambridge, Guelph, Elmira, Listrowel, Stratford, Brantford, Hamilton, Niagra, Burlington, London, Windsor, Greater Toronto and surrounding areas. No hidden fees, licensing and HST extra.
