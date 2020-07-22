Menu
2013 Nissan Altima

169,966 KM

$7,808

Waterloo Kia

519-772-0783

Coupe 2.5 S CVT

Waterloo Kia

583 Colby Dr, Waterloo, ON N2V 1A1

519-772-0783

169,966KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5524629
  • Stock #: 21017A
  • VIN: 1N4AL2EP7DC243862

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Navy Blue
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 21017A
  • Mileage 169,966 KM

Vehicle Description

Waterloo Kia would like to invite you to see our beautiful 2013 Nissan Altima Coupe S 2.5. “The team that cares the team that delivers” is our promise. ACCIDENT FREE! ONATRIO VEHICLE! LEATHER, ROOF, BACKUP CAMERA! This 2013 Nissan Altima Coupe comes fully certified and completely detailed. This vehicle is market priced and won’t last long. Please CALL or EMAIL us TODAY to book your appointment!! FINANCING and WARRANTY options available. We are proudly serving the Kitchener-Waterloo area, Cambridge, Guelph, Elmira, Listrowel, Stratford, Brantford, Hamilton, Niagra, Burlington, London, Windsor, Greater Toronto and surrounding areas. No hidden fees, licensing and HST extra.

Vehicle Features

Metallic/Pearl Paint Charge

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Waterloo Kia

Waterloo Kia

583 Colby Dr, Waterloo, ON N2V 1A1

