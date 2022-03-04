$9,995+ tax & licensing
2013 Nissan Altima
SL
Location
Frank Gies Auto Sales & Leasing
24 University Ave East, Waterloo, ON N2J 2V8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8581520
- Stock #: 7236
- VIN: 1N4AL2EP7DC243862
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 178,232 KM
Vehicle Description
Sporty Altima SL Coupe. Features; heated leather seats, power Sunroof, Intelligent key entry with push button start, Alloy wheels, BOSE Sound and much more.
Why Buy From Us. Since 1991, Our Family commitment to each and every person has been to provide an exceptional level of customer service. From our knowledge in the industry and formed relationships we search for the cleanest, lowest kilometre vehicles while keeping our overhead costs low to save you money. We are part of a large Dealer Network with access to New Car Dealer trade-ins, we attend multiple weekly auctions and have our own trade-ins to provide a comprehensive lineup of all makes & models. After the sale, we welcome you back for any and all of your automotive needs; from regular service, to maintenance, tires & tire storage, detailing, dent removal, windshield chip repair or replacement we have the right tools and skilled workers to get the job done. We invite you to come in for a truly enjoyable car buying experience.
We offer; Preferred Dealer Bank financing available right here On Approved Credit. A Dealer Guarantee with every Certified vehicle, Free CARFAX Canada Vehicle History Report. We are a proud member of UCDA and maintain A+ Better Bureau Standing. Price plus HST & license
