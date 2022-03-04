2013 Nissan Altima

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

7236 VIN: 1N4AL2EP7DC243862

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 178,232 KM

Vehicle Features Packages SL Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Emergency Trunk Release Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Keyless Start Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Temporary spare tire Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Proximity Key Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Heated Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Additional Features Sun/Moonroof

