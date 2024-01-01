$12,495+ tax & licensing
2013 Nissan Murano
AWD 4DR S
Location
Canada Cars
79 bridgeport road east, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3
519-885-2500
$12,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
120,908KM
VIN JN8AZ1MW4DW315569
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 120,908 KM
Vehicle Description
Nice 2013 Nissan Murano available and in great condition.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Rear window defroster w/timer
Driver & front passenger seatback pockets
(2) front/(2) rear cup holders
Front/rear door map pockets
Ambient Lighting
Leather-wrapped shifter knob
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
LED Taillights
Rear Privacy Glass
Front/rear splash guards
Front fog lights
Intermittent rear window wiper
Mechanical
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Independent multi-link rear suspension
Locking fuel filler door
3.5L DOHC SMPI 24-valve V6 engine
4-wheel ventilated disc brakes
Speed sensitive pwr steering
Independent strut front suspension w/coil springs
Safety
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Front/rear crumple zones
Driver & front passenger side-impact airbags
Electronic brake force distribution
Front/rear curtain side-impact airbags w/rollover sensor
Convenience
Centre console w/dual level storage
Additional Features
(1) cargo area
Dual front illuminated visor vanity mirrors w/extensions
Dual-stage driver & front passenger airbags w/passenger sensor
3-point seat belts w/height adjusters for all seating positions -inc: front pretensioners & load limiters
Pwr windows w/front 1-touch up/down -inc: safety reverse feature
Front height adjustable active head restraints
Drive computer -inc: outside temperature display
Reclining rear 60/40 split bench seat
Xtronic continuously variable automatic transmission
Intuitive all-wheel drive
Dual chrome tipped exhaust system
4-wheel anti-lock brakes -inc: brake assist
(3) 12-volt pwr outlets -inc: (1) front
(1) console
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Canada Cars
79 bridgeport road east, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3
2013 Nissan Murano