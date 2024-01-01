Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Nice 2013 Nissan Murano available and in great condition.<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1708992509016_20309783150175287 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></p>

2013 Nissan Murano

120,908 KM

Details Description Features

$12,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Nissan Murano

AWD 4DR S

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Nissan Murano

AWD 4DR S

Location

Canada Cars

79 bridgeport road east, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-885-2500

  1. 11348896
  2. 11348896
  3. 11348896
  4. 11348896
  5. 11348896
  6. 11348896
  7. 11348896
  8. 11348896
  9. 11348896
  10. 11348896
  11. 11348896
  12. 11348896
  13. 11348896
  14. 11348896
  15. 11348896
  16. 11348896
  17. 11348896
  18. 11348896
  19. 11348896
  20. 11348896
  21. 11348896
  22. 11348896
Contact Seller

$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
120,908KM
VIN JN8AZ1MW4DW315569

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 120,908 KM

Vehicle Description

Nice 2013 Nissan Murano available and in great condition.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Rear window defroster w/timer
Driver & front passenger seatback pockets
(2) front/(2) rear cup holders
Front/rear door map pockets
Ambient Lighting
Leather-wrapped shifter knob

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
LED Taillights
Rear Privacy Glass
Front/rear splash guards
Front fog lights
Intermittent rear window wiper

Mechanical

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Independent multi-link rear suspension
Locking fuel filler door
3.5L DOHC SMPI 24-valve V6 engine
4-wheel ventilated disc brakes
Speed sensitive pwr steering
Independent strut front suspension w/coil springs

Safety

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Front/rear crumple zones
Driver & front passenger side-impact airbags
Electronic brake force distribution
Front/rear curtain side-impact airbags w/rollover sensor

Convenience

Centre console w/dual level storage

Additional Features

(1) cargo area
Dual front illuminated visor vanity mirrors w/extensions
Dual-stage driver & front passenger airbags w/passenger sensor
3-point seat belts w/height adjusters for all seating positions -inc: front pretensioners & load limiters
Pwr windows w/front 1-touch up/down -inc: safety reverse feature
Front height adjustable active head restraints
Drive computer -inc: outside temperature display
Reclining rear 60/40 split bench seat
Xtronic continuously variable automatic transmission
Intuitive all-wheel drive
Dual chrome tipped exhaust system
4-wheel anti-lock brakes -inc: brake assist
(3) 12-volt pwr outlets -inc: (1) front
(1) console

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Canada Cars

Used 2018 Toyota Corolla CE Manual for sale in Waterloo, ON
2018 Toyota Corolla CE Manual 25,495 KM $21,225 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford Explorer LIMITED for sale in Waterloo, ON
2016 Ford Explorer LIMITED 163,301 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Nissan Altima 2.5 S Sedan for sale in Waterloo, ON
2018 Nissan Altima 2.5 S Sedan 160,249 KM $14,845 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Canada Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Canada Cars

Canada Cars

79 bridgeport road east, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-885-XXXX

(click to show)

519-885-2500

Alternate Numbers
519-588-2734
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Cars

519-885-2500

Contact Seller
2013 Nissan Murano