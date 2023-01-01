Menu
2013 Nissan Sentra

78,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing

Dial A Tire

519-578-8473

SR

SR

Location

89 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K2

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

+ taxes & licensing

78,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10533633
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP1DL751445

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 78,000 KM

Vehicle Description

89 Bridgeport Road East
Waterloo, Ontario N2J 2K2
www.dialatire.ca

2013 Nissan Sentra SR

*FINANCING AVAILABLE OAC*

*CLEAN CARFAX*
*FULLY LOADED*
*NO ACCIDENTS*
*78,000 ORIGINAL KILOMETERS*
*FINANCING AVAILABLE*
*ONE OF A KIND WITH THESE KMS!*

*NAVIGATION/ALLOYS/BLUETOOTH/SUNROOF/HEATED SEATS/REVERSE CAMERA*

78,000km


ONLY $11,995 plus HST and licensing!

CERTIFIED!


VEHICLE OPTIONS:
Power steering
Power Windows
Power locks
Navigation
Alloys
Heated seats
Sunroof
Bluetooth
Reverse camera
Tilt wheel
Air Conditioning
Alloy Wheels
New tires
CD player
Airbag: driver
Key less entry
Airbag: passenger

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

