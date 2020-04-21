Menu
2013 RAM 1500

BIG HORN | SUNROOF | BACK UP CAM | ALPINE STEREO

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

$18,858

+ taxes & licensing

  • 157,390KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4890972
  • Stock #: W9445A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LT7DS553421
Black
Black w/Diesel Grey St
Pickup Truck
Automatic
4-door

Sunroof, Back up Cam, Alpine Stereo, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Parking Sensors, Trailer Brake, Power Windows, Power LocksOur 2013 RAM 1500 Big Horn Crew Cab 4X4 proudly shown in a Bright White Clear Coat exterior finish, is ready for a new boss like you. Powered by a 5.7 Litre HEMI V8 that offers 395hp while tethered to a strong and efficient 6 Speed Automatic transmission. This Four Wheel Drive combination offers exceptional towing capability plus still returns near approximately 12.4L/100km on the open road. The Big Horn has bold wheels, painted bumpers, sunroof, and has a removable tailgate and power heated side-view mirrors that fold away that set the tone for one tough working machine. Inside you will see a practical set-up that allows this Big Horn to serve your needs more. In addition to the comfortable seating you have an AM/FM/CD Media center that offers six speakers plus an auxiliary jack. Easy to use controls, a bright dome light, and automatic headlamps are included for your additional convenience. RAM offers safety features such as supplemental airbags, heavy duty suspension, four-wheel ABS, rear-view camera, with stability control for your towing needs. So step up to this great looking 1500 that is ready for you! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

