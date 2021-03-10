Menu
2013 RAM 1500

108,765 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

4WD Quad Cab 140.5 Laramie | Leather

Location

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

108,765KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6805217
  • Stock #: Y9045B
  • VIN: 1C6RR7JT7DS608680

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # Y9045B
  • Mileage 108,765 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather, Navi, Rear Camera, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Ventilated Seats, Dual Zone Climate, Accident Free!

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
VENTILATED SEATS
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
All Wheel Drive
remote start
Bluetooth
All Equipped
Rear View Camera

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

