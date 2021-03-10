2013 RAM 1500

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 0 8 , 7 6 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6805217

6805217 Stock #: Y9045B

Y9045B VIN: 1C6RR7JT7DS608680

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # Y9045B

Mileage 108,765 KM

Vehicle Features Comfort Air Conditioning Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior VENTILATED SEATS Exterior Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch Powertrain All Wheel Drive Convenience remote start Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Additional Features All Equipped Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.