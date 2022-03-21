Menu
2013 RAM 1500

199,000 KM

Details

$22,990

+ tax & licensing
$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

Carimex

1-888-741-7487

2013 RAM 1500

2013 RAM 1500

Laramie NAVI | LEATHER | HEATED STEERING & SEATS

2013 RAM 1500

Laramie NAVI | LEATHER | HEATED STEERING & SEATS

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

199,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8736707
  • Stock #: 2206246
  • VIN: 1C6RR7NT1DS611908

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 199,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Great Condition, One Owner Fully Loaded Dodge Ram 4x4 Crew Cab with Dealer Service History! Equipped with Navigation, Alpine Premium Sound, Remote Start, Power Folding Mirrors, Heated Steering, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Memory Driver Seat, Premium Alloy Wheels, Power Group, Dual Climate Control, AC.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Premium Audio
4x4
Reverse Park Assist
Power Gas Pedal
6 Speed Automatic

