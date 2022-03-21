$22,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1-888-741-7487
2013 RAM 1500
Laramie NAVI | LEATHER | HEATED STEERING & SEATS
Location
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
1-888-741-7487
$22,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8736707
- Stock #: 2206246
- VIN: 1C6RR7NT1DS611908
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 199,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Great Condition, One Owner Fully Loaded Dodge Ram 4x4 Crew Cab with Dealer Service History! Equipped with Navigation, Alpine Premium Sound, Remote Start, Power Folding Mirrors, Heated Steering, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Memory Driver Seat, Premium Alloy Wheels, Power Group, Dual Climate Control, AC.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Carimex
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.