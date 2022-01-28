Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 RAM 2500

266,558 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

Contact Seller
2013 RAM 2500

2013 RAM 2500

LARAMIE LONGHORN | SUNROOF | NAV

Watch This Vehicle

2013 RAM 2500

LARAMIE LONGHORN | SUNROOF | NAV

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

266,558KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8180139
  • Stock #: Z9070A
  • VIN: 3C6UR5GL3DG516916

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Western Brown
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # Z9070A
  • Mileage 266,558 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Leather, Navigation, Bluetooth, Heated and ventilated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Running boards, Class V hitch receiver, Trailer brake control, Parking sensors, Backup camera, and more!

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
VENTILATED SEATS
Running Boards
Power Sunroof
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear View Camera
Tow Hitch Receiver
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

2017 Mazda CX-5 GS A...
 59,357 KM
$28,441 + tax & lic
2016 Jeep Wrangler S...
 129,522 KM
$24,963 + tax & lic
2012 RAM 1500 LARAMI...
 154,118 KM
$24,913 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

Call Dealer

519-884-XXXX

(click to show)

519-884-5888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory