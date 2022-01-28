$CALL+ tax & licensing
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
519-884-5888
2013 RAM 2500
LARAMIE LONGHORN | SUNROOF | NAV
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
266,558KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8180139
- Stock #: Z9070A
- VIN: 3C6UR5GL3DG516916
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Western Brown
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 266,558 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Leather, Navigation, Bluetooth, Heated and ventilated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Running boards, Class V hitch receiver, Trailer brake control, Parking sensors, Backup camera, and more!
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
VENTILATED SEATS
Running Boards
Power Sunroof
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear View Camera
Tow Hitch Receiver
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
