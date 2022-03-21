Menu
2013 Scion FR-S

74,000 KM

Details Features

$18,990

+ tax & licensing
Carimex

1-888-741-7487

Location

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

74,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8736734
  • Stock #: 2206239
  • VIN: JF1ZNAA10D2707816

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 2206239
  • Mileage 74,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

