2013 Scion FR-S
74,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8736734
- VIN: JF1ZNAA10D2707816
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 74,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Manual
